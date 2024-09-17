Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. Vince had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of VNCE stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.78. Vince has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vince in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Small Cap Consu raised Vince to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

