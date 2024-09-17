Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,643,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,563 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.34% of Virtu Financial worth $81,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

