Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,393.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,402.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,372.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

