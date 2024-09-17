Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after buying an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,489,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 805,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $556.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $547.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.05. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

