Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,303 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CI opened at $367.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.