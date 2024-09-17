Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $273.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.05 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.29.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,113 shares of company stock worth $10,237,521. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

