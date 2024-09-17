Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 732.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $801,693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $133,940,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,611,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,758,000 after buying an additional 210,873 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,411,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ELF. Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE ELF opened at $113.17 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

