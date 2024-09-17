Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 112,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,647,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.32.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,958.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,045. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

