Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.8% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Walmart by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,184,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,946,000 after purchasing an additional 834,005 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock worth $788,678,803. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $647.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.