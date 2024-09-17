Walmart Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 142,511 put options on the company. This is an increase of 34% compared to the typical volume of 106,575 put options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.62. 21,059,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,422,246. Walmart has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $74,215,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 610,843,318 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,610,048.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock valued at $788,678,803. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 290.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 200,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

