Waltonchain Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 377.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $742,222.42 and approximately $2.98 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,772,420 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

