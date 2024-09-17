WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 125.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

