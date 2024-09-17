WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 118 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,030,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 375.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $855.44.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $892.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $809.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $767.40. The stock has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a PE ratio of 95.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $897.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.