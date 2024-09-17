WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 24,252 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $19,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.