WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 437 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

