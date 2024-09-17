WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 556 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 87.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 7.65%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAIN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

