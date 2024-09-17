WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 141,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 128,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 482.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

