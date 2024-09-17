Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORKA):

9/17/2024 – Oruka Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Leerink Partners. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Oruka Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Lifesci Capital. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Oruka Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Oruka Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Oruka Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Oruka Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating.

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ORKA traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,971. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

