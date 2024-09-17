West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Update

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

