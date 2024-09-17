Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 51.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

