Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Down 18.9% in August

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

