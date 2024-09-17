Wrapped CRO Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $68.64 Million (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $68.64 million and $523,557.81 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 857,101,652 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 857,275,916.3465806. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07977227 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $516,372.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

