Wulff Hansen & CO. Buys 472,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15,176.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,000 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $81,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,777,000 after buying an additional 175,677 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 285.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $195.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

