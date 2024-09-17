Wulff Hansen & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 2,503.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,108 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. owned approximately 3.53% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 179.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 4.91%. Research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

