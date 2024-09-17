Wulff Hansen & CO. Has $185.20 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 20,402.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 868,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,846 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.0% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $185,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $208.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.19 and its 200-day moving average is $208.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

