Wulff Hansen & CO. Purchases 259,657 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 9,357.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,657 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $24,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 94,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 529.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,005,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $70.45 and a one year high of $105.20.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

