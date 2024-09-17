Xai (XAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.56 Million

Xai (XAI) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Xai token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xai has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Xai has a market capitalization of $122.01 million and $10.56 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,293,604,744 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,258,371 tokens. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,293,081,890.1013882 with 656,735,516.4445632 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.17564995 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $10,118,077.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

