Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 30,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,822.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $875,550.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 10.0 %

YMAB traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 316,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,311. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $637.80 million, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Stories

