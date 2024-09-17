Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of YFGSF stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $5.81.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile
