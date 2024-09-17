Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of YFGSF stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $5.81.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

