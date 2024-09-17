Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 3.9% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.18.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

