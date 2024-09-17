Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $249,000 in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

