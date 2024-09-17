Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 657 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,450 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 798,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after acquiring an additional 614,116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 643.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 183,338 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,514,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 34.7% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the period.

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a market cap of $794.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

