Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December comprises approximately 1.8% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $207,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $835.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

