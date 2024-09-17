Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Toast (NYSE:TOST) Financial Analysis

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) and Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Toast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Yext alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yext and Toast”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $404.32 million 2.06 -$2.63 million ($0.05) -130.00 Toast $4.39 billion 2.74 -$246.00 million ($0.50) -53.14

Risk & Volatility

Yext has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Toast. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Yext has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toast has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yext and Toast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 0 2 2 0 2.50 Toast 1 8 9 1 2.53

Yext presently has a consensus target price of $7.31, suggesting a potential upside of 12.50%. Toast has a consensus target price of $28.22, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Given Yext’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than Toast.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -1.68% -3.35% -1.07% Toast -3.10% -11.27% -6.80%

Summary

Toast beats Yext on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services. The company's platform also enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information comprising name, address, phone number, and holiday hours; professional information, such as headshot, specialties, and education; job information consists of title and description; FAQs and other information. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, hospitality, food services, retail, and financial services. Yext, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast. It provides toast online ordering and toast takeout, first-party delivery toast delivery services, and third-party delivery integrations and orders hub; and loyalty, email marketing, and toast gift cards. In addition, the company offers payroll and team management, Sling by Toast, Toast pay card and payout, and tips manager, as well as partner-enabled products comprising insurance and benefits; supply chain and accounting products, such as xtraCHEF by toast; and financial technology solutions consisting of payment processing, toast capital, and purchase plans. Further, it offers reporting and analytics, Toast shop, and Toast partner connect and application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in May 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.