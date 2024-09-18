10,444 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,631,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,216,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,395,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,141,000 after acquiring an additional 153,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,213,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $142.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.36 and its 200 day moving average is $166.72.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.