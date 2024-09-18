11,851 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average is $88.36. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $100.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

