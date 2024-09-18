12,262 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,262 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,477.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 507.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 28.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total transaction of $210,806.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,108.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at $433,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total value of $210,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $460,108.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,663 shares of company stock worth $1,882,930 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO opened at $431.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $437.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.74.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

