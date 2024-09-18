12,435 Shares in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN) Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPWealth LLP bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,420,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

IJUN opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36.

