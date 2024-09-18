30,780 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 361,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,792,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.11.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

