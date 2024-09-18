42,573 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.