7,940 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $378.00 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $382.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.33.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.