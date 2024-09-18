ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $19,270.80 and $0.29 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

