Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Up 4.3 %
Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.33) on Wednesday. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.60 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269 ($3.55). The company has a market cap of £540.49 million, a PE ratio of 3,592.86, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 239.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 215.69.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile
