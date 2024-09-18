Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.33) on Wednesday. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.60 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269 ($3.55). The company has a market cap of £540.49 million, a PE ratio of 3,592.86, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 239.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 215.69.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

