Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$105.14.

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total transaction of C$89,267.00. In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total transaction of C$89,267.00. Also, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total value of C$2,546,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock worth $10,906,117 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$59.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 5.3998976 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.10%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

