Aion Price Reaches $0.0016 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Aion has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $842,147.27 and approximately $19.94 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00069843 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019632 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006936 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,005.66 or 0.40014354 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

