Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives $21.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 144.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

