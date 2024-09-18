Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 342,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 73.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 174.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALG opened at $178.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.09. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $157.74 and a 1-year high of $231.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

