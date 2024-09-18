Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $143.14

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.14 and last traded at $141.38, with a volume of 20103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.17.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Allegion by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Allegion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
