Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Down 16.6% in August

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $274.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.93. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $287.55. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,148 shares of company stock worth $25,658,824 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.14.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

