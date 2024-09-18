Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Altamira Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTO opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Switzerland and Australia. The company develops and supplies OligoPhore/SemaPhore platforms, which are peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for ribonucleic acid delivery to extrahepatic tissues. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens.

